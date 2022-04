MANCHESTER – The Township Council is considering crafting an ordinance that would strengthen the 55+ requirement of senior communities. Every senior homeowner association has bylaws that require someone living there to be of a certain age. However, as anyone living in those neighborhoods will tell you, there are always people who break the rule. The associations sometimes have difficulty enforcing those rules. Berkeley Township recently passed an ordinance that would allow the town to enforce these regulations.

