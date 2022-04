Raleigh, N.C. — Zac Bender is bringing a his unique perspective and vision to the Dreamville Festival. Bender, a Raleigh-based artist and illustrator, was tasked with creating a mural that represents the festival through imagery and symbolism. He's grateful for the chance to create a piece that will be displayed at Dreamville, which is blossoming into one of the south's premier music festivals.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO