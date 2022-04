Fuel prices have been on the rise for the last few weeks, as gas prices are reaching record highs. The supply chain is feeling the impact at the pump. No matter the industry, goods must be transported via truck to get to its end destination. With the trucking industry already facing a driver shortage and a capacity crunch, transportation costs have been on the rise. Add in inflated fuel costs, and overall transportation costs will continue to climb, which will ultimately trickle down to consumers.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO