“I’m looking to match the best with the best,” Floyd Mayweather tells Fight Hype, commenting on his role as promoter. “The ultimate goal is to find the next Floyd Mayweather.” That, however, may be hard to do. Mayweather, like him or not, was a once in a lifetime talent, a fact he’s not afraid to take note of. What’s more, the man fought a slew of top fighters. It’s often argued that he faced name opponents who were over the hill (Manny Pacquiao, for instance). Whether that’s true or not, it’s recorded for posterity that Mayweather never met defeat in the ring. Furthermore, he never really came close to losing, save for a few occasions.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO