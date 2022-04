(KATU) — Drive through the little towns of Scio, Aumsville and Jefferson near Salem and no doubt you'll see the signs: Farmers Against Foster Farms. Neighbors say farmland was purchased by people and private equity firms from outside the community with the specific intent to grow chickens for companies like Foster Farms. There are concerns about the smell, the manure getting into the water supply, and the farms using too much water when there's already not enough.

SCIO, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO