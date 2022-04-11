ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Faces Murder Charge After Lubbock Stabbing Leaves One Dead

A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing Sunday morning that left another man dead. On April 10th, the Lubbock Police Department responded for reports of a stabbing just before 3:45 a.m....

