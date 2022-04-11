San Francisco soapbox derby returns after 40 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The center of San Francisco’s city flag is a phoenix rising from the ashes. The symbol is also appropriate for the city’s bar industry two years out from the first pandemic lockdown. It’s especially appropriate for Lower Nob Hill bar Pacific Cocktail Haven on Sutter streets. Packed at 5 p.m. on a Wednesday, one wouldn’t know just how touch and go things got for owner Kevin Diedrich and staff. “Getting through the pandemic was tough on all small businesses here in San Francisco,” he told KPIX 5. First came the lockdowns in 2020, shuttering bars. Then a small...

