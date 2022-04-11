San Francisco soapbox derby returns after 40 years

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – St. Patrick’s Day in San Jose looked like the celebration people remember from before the pandemic, as people gathered at restaurants and bars in San Pedro Square.
Revelers remembered how this holiday was one of the first major events impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns of two years ago.
“It took a long time to recover but as you can see today, it’s a beautiful day and it’s well worth the effort,” said Mary O’Flaherty, the owner of her family’s bar.
O’Flaherty’s has welcomed customers looking to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for 19 years, a tradition that her...
