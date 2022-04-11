ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco soapbox derby returns after 40 years

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soapbox derby was held in McLaren...

www.ktvu.com

CBS San Francisco

San Jose Bars See Large Crowds Return For St. Patrick’s Day After 2 Years Of Pandemic

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – St. Patrick’s Day in San Jose looked like the celebration people remember from before the pandemic, as people gathered at restaurants and bars in San Pedro Square. Revelers remembered how this holiday was one of the first major events impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns of two years ago. “It took a long time to recover but as you can see today, it’s a beautiful day and it’s well worth the effort,” said Mary O’Flaherty, the owner of her family’s bar. O’Flaherty’s has welcomed customers looking to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for 19 years, a tradition that her...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Long Road To Recovery For San Francisco Bar In 2 Years Since COVID-19 Shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The center of San Francisco’s city flag is a phoenix rising from the ashes. The symbol is also appropriate for the city’s bar industry two years out from the first pandemic lockdown. It’s especially appropriate for Lower Nob Hill bar Pacific Cocktail Haven on Sutter streets. Packed at 5 p.m. on a Wednesday, one wouldn’t know just how touch and go things got for owner Kevin Diedrich and staff. “Getting through the pandemic was tough on all small businesses here in San Francisco,” he told KPIX 5. First came the lockdowns in 2020, shuttering bars. Then a small...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Home Depot burned in huge fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters were battling a huge 5-alarm blaze at Home Depot in San Jose on Saturday evening. Despite the size, no one was hurt, officials said. The fire was reported at 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road. The hardware store appeared to be gutted by 10 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Sal Castaneda's favorite San Francisco ballpark eats and beer

SAN FRANCISCO - People can talk all they want about pitches, runs and steals on Opening Day. But the real talk of the town is where to get the best grub. I love going to 21st Amendment Brewery on 2nd Street in San Francisco, about two blocks away from Oracle Park, for the burgers and a great craft brew. The burgers are wonderful and the condiments amazing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

