Pennsylvania State

Federal Infrastructure Act Means a Cash Boon for Pennsylvania Public Transit This Year

By Margaret J. Krauss
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s public transportation agencies will receive more than $617 million this year. WESA’s Margaret J. Krauss reports the increased...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 7

BeansInBaconGrease
3d ago

Then when employees refuse vaccines and public trans fires them and riders are left standing at bus stops then what? That big sucking sound is taxpayer $$$$ going down the 🚽

Reply
3
A johnson
3d ago

the story should just read "the American taxpayer just bailed out another program in Pennsylvania".

Reply
5
