(The Center Square) – Suspending the gas tax in Utah would be “complicated,” Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday. Gas is about $1 more per gallon than it was in Utah last month, according to AAA. Cox said during his monthly news briefing it is higher than it ever has been in the state. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Utah is $4.35, according to AAA.

UTAH STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO