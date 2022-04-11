ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Bouncer shot inside Lowkey Garden Lounge in Queens

By Kathy Carvajal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A 25-year-old bouncer at a lounge in Queens was shot once in the groin, said police. The man was working Sunday night...

Queens, NY
