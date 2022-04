Tanner Jeannot’s path to the NHL wasn’t the same as other top rookies in the league. He was undrafted in major juniors as well as undrafted in the NHL. Last season, he spent time playing down in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades before the American Hockey League (AHL) finally got going. He then spent time with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL. Jeannot put up 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in his 13 games with the Wolves before finally getting the call up to Nashville with the Predators. Since he only played in 15 games, he was still able to be considered a rookie for the 2021-22 season, setting him apart from some of this season’s other top rookies.

