An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...

OBITUARIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO