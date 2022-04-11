ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Biden Announces New Gun Regulations & Nominates ATF Leader

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWzHT_0f5eAoGQ00
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden is announced new gun regulations on Monday (April 11) and named his pick for the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The new regulations are aimed at stemming the use of privately made weapons, known as " ghost guns " an administration official confirmed to CNN . The news comes days following a deadly shooting in downtown Sacramento that left six people dead and at least 12 others injured.

The administration is also particularly under pressure to address gun violence at the federal level as crime data patterns show a spike in gun-involved violence during the summer months .

Biden is also reportedly set to name former Ohio US Attorney Steve Dettelbach as his pick to lead the ATF. The President's original pick, David Chipman , had to withdraw due to Senate opposition. The federal bureau hasn't had a director since 2015.

Under the new regulations, anyone who purchases a gun kit would be subjected to a background check –– the same that's required for other firearm purchases. The rules would also require kits parts to be fitted with a serial number so that it could potentially be traced. Firearm dealers would also be required to add a serial number to ghost guns they come across in their stores.

"Ghost guns look like a gun, they shoot like a gun, and they kill like a gun, but up until they haven't been regulated like a gun," , Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblat t said in a statement. The org applauded the Biden administration for "doubling down on its commitment to gun safety."

Additionally, the Department of Justice issued a final rule that "bans the business of manufacturing the most accessible ghost guns" and labels the kits as firearms as defined by the Gun Control Act , the White House said. The final rule will "help turn some ghost guns already into circulation into serialized firearms."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Dealers#Gun Violence#Gun Safety#Cnn#Atf#Senate
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Biden announces $800 million in new military aid to Ukraine

President Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million in military aid, including direct transfers of anti-aircraft systems and drones to help the Ukrainian military defend itself. Why it matters: The announcement, which came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an emotional...
MILITARY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy