Biden Announces New Gun Regulations & Nominates ATF Leader

Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden is announced new gun regulations on Monday (April 11) and named his pick for the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The new regulations are aimed at stemming the use of privately made weapons, known as " ghost guns " an administration official confirmed to CNN . The news comes days following a deadly shooting in downtown Sacramento that left six people dead and at least 12 others injured.



The administration is also particularly under pressure to address gun violence at the federal level as crime data patterns show a spike in gun-involved violence during the summer months .

Biden is also reportedly set to name former Ohio US Attorney Steve Dettelbach as his pick to lead the ATF. The President's original pick, David Chipman , had to withdraw due to Senate opposition. The federal bureau hasn't had a director since 2015.

Under the new regulations, anyone who purchases a gun kit would be subjected to a background check –– the same that's required for other firearm purchases. The rules would also require kits parts to be fitted with a serial number so that it could potentially be traced. Firearm dealers would also be required to add a serial number to ghost guns they come across in their stores.

"Ghost guns look like a gun, they shoot like a gun, and they kill like a gun, but up until they haven't been regulated like a gun," , Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblat t said in a statement. The org applauded the Biden administration for "doubling down on its commitment to gun safety."

Additionally, the Department of Justice issued a final rule that "bans the business of manufacturing the most accessible ghost guns" and labels the kits as firearms as defined by the Gun Control Act , the White House said. The final rule will "help turn some ghost guns already into circulation into serialized firearms."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.