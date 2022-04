Maryville, TN – According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name is Jesse Nichols and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: two counts of violation of probation; domestic assault; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; evading arrest; reckless endangerment; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest; evading arrest; driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 22 DAYS AGO