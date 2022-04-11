ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders grab SEC defensive tackle in latest ESPN mock draft

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s not too often you see a seven-round mock draft. But that’s exactly what Jordan Reid of ESPN published on Monday morning with the draft just over two weeks away.

At pick No. 86, the Raiders addressed their interior defensive line with Matthew Butler from Tennessee. Here is what Reid had to say about that selection late in the third round:

“The Raiders have to get some help in the trenches, and Butler is an explosive interior defender with a quick first step.”

Butler started 26 games for the Volunteers over the last five seasons, but he’s appeared in 53 total games. He had his best season in n2021, totaling 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

Butler likely projects as a backup three-technique in the NFL, but his outstanding athleticism and quickness could allow him to get on the field right away. He needs to improve his play strength to become a full-time starter, but he has the tools to produce in the right scheme.

If the Raiders do decide to address their defensive tackle need early in the draft, Butler could be a legitimate option in Round 3 or Round 4. Keep an eye on him as a possible option for the Raiders in a few weeks.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

