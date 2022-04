(Bloomberg) -- Murphy Oil Corp. has begun producing oil from a new deepwater Gulf of Mexico project, months ahead of schedule. The offshore and shale oil producer on Tuesday said its King’s Quay floating production platform started generating oil from the first two wells in the Khaleesi, Mormont and Samurai fields off the coast of Louisiana. The company is working to complete the remaining five wells in the project.

