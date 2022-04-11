Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali convicted of murder and plotting terror attacks on MPs

Isis -supporting terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been convicted of the murder of Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery in Southend-on-Sea on 15 October last year.

Ali, 26, was convicted of murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He had been plotting to murder an MP since 2019, and had researched other potential targets including Michael Gove, Sir Keir Starmer , and Mike Freer .

Ali will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 13 April.

