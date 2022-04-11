ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali convicted of murder and plotting terror attacks on MPs

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Isis -supporting terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been convicted of the murder of Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery in Southend-on-Sea on 15 October last year.

Ali, 26, was convicted of murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He had been plotting to murder an MP since 2019, and had researched other potential targets including Michael Gove, Sir Keir Starmer , and Mike Freer .

Ali will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 13 April.

David Amess: Man accused of murdering MP had ‘look of self-satisfaction after stabbing him’

A man accused of murdering veteran politician Sir David Amess had a look of “self-satisfaction” after stabbing him to death, one of the Tory MP’s aides told a court.Mr Amess died after being stabbed more than 20 times on 15 October 2021 during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea.Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, one of his staff members Julie Cushion recalled the moments after the stabbing.Ms Cushion said she heard a “piercing scream” and then a “loud crash”, just minutes after the suspect Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been called to an appointment with the long-serving politician."Rebecca...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
Jurors shown CCTV footage of terror suspect’s ‘journey to murder MP Sir David’

Murder trial jurors have been shown chilling CCTV of a terror suspect’s journey to fatally stab Sir David Amess at a constituency appointment, after telling the veteran MP’s aide: “I don’t think I’ll take too long.”Ali Harbi Ali, 26, could be seen walking alongside unsuspecting members of the public, including school children, as he made the near-two-and-a-half hour trek from his home in north London along busy high streets and residential areas to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.Ali, wearing a long, khaki coat and with a black, backpack slung over his right shoulder, could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Terror suspect to go on trial accused of murdering Tory MP David Amess

An alleged terrorist is due to go on trial today accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.He also denies preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 2021.The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.It is alleged that Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.Sir David, an MP since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man said ‘sorry’ before stabbing veteran MP Sir David Amess to death, court told

An alleged terrorist accused of killing veteran MP Sir David Amess apologised in the split-second before stabbing his victim, a court heard.The final moments of Sir David’s life were detailed before jurors at the Old Bailey, where Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is on trial for murder and preparing acts of terrorism, on Monday afternoon.Ali travelled from his home in Kentish Town in north London to a constituency meeting with 69-year-old Sir David to satisfy his “warped” desire to kill the politician over his foreign policy voting record, the court was told.The defendant said, ‘Sorry’, and then pulled out a knife...
PUBLIC SAFETY
