ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX was paid by US government to send some Starlink terminals to Ukraine despite claiming it wasn’t

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTLRu_0f5e5BbR00

The United States government is paying SpaceX to send some Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine despite the company saying that it did not think the government had paid any money to it.

Elon Musk had sent terminals to Ukraine in order to help keep the country online as it resisted the invasion attempt by Russia. “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route”, Mr Musk tweeted on 26 February.

At the time, this appeared to be a charitable act. “I’m proud that we were able to provide the terminals to folks in Ukraine,” SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said last month . “I don’t think the US has given us any money to give terminals to the Ukraine.”

Now, the Washington Post reports that the US federal government purchased more than 1,330 terminals from SpaceX to send to Ukraine. SpaceX itself donated 3,670 terminals. The terminals would come with three months of “unlimited data”.

The agency initially said it was a “private sector donation valued at roughly $10 million,” but that figure has reportedly been removed from the release and now states that the US government “has delivered 5,000 Starlink Terminals” to Ukraine “through a public-private partnership” with SpaceX.

The government agreed to purchase closer to 1,500 standard Starlink terminals for $1,500 apiece and pay $800,000 for transportation costs. This cost the US taxpayer over $3 million. Commercial Starlink terminals are priced at $600 per terminal, plus $110 per month for the internet service.

A USAID spokesperson told the Post in a statement that the “delivery of Starlink terminals were made possible by a range of stakeholders, whose combined contributions valued over $15 million and facilitated the procurement, international flights, ground transportation, and satellite Internet service of 5,000 Starlink terminals.”

SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Post or The Independent request for comment before time of publication.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister, thanked Elon Musk for his assistance in a tweet last month . “Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! (Elon Musk) keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world!” he wrote.

It is now unclear how many Starlink terminals in total have been donated by SpaceX, and how many are from foreign governments.

Comments / 10

None yur buisness
3d ago

Well if they did pay for this .Elon would say so. Hes not a man to lie . There may be a mix up in some stuff. And if there is he will say so.

Reply(6)
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gwynne Shotwell
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Terminals#The Washington Post
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy