Portland Native’s Remember ME is a Step Back in Time With Cool T-Shirts

Come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live when it comes to the Cross Insurance Arena on September 29. The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in history, currently wrapping up its 50th season on CBS. Hosted for 35 years by Bob Barker and for the past 15 years by Drew Carey, The Price is Right still airs every weekday morning at 11 a.m. as it has for most of its run. You know this though because when you were home sick from school, you were watching it. We all did.

3 DAYS AGO