The buzz around Siân Heder's Best Picture contending masterpiece CODA only continues to grow ahead of the 2022 Oscars. Thanks to a partnership between the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre, Vendôme Pictures, and Pathé Films, it'll get to extend its reach to the world of musical theater. The landmark Deaf film will be adapted into a stage musical through Deaf West, Los Angeles' "artistic bridge between the Deaf and hearing worlds," in an experience that's sure to be as accessible and authentic as it is entertaining.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO