I am still very surprised that Aaron Judge did not take that 7 year $213 million deal offered to him by the New York Yankees. During Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Judge was getting booed loudly after he struck out. There are multiple factors on why the fans were booing however. The Yankees were losing at the time and you also always hear boos when the team isn't playing well or someone strikes out. That is just how it is in the Bronx. New York is a tough place to play and always will be. The media can be brutal too. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO