ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Column: Funds sell oil as economic weakness trumps sanctions

By John Kemp
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhXFi_0f5e2EHp00
Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, March 7, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the 'Friendship' pipeline. Picture taken by drone. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Portfolio investors sold petroleum last week as a slowing economy in China and Europe and a massive release of strategic stocks by the United States outweighed concerns about the disruption of exports from Russia.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 11 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts in the week to April 5.

Funds have been sellers in four of the last five weeks reducing their overall net long position by the equivalent of 188 million barrels since the start of March, according to exchange and regulatory records.

The most recent week saw light sales of Brent (-4 million barrels), NYMEX and ICE WTI (-3 million), U.S. gasoline (-2 million) and European gas oil (-4 million) with small buying in U.S. diesel (+1 million).

Bullish long positions were reduced by 8 million barrels while the number of bearish short positions was increased by 4 million barrels.

(Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xjwVae)

Fund managers have maintained an overall bullish bias, with long positions outnumbering shorts by a ratio of 4.64:1, in the 59th percentile for all weeks since the start of 2013.

But positioning overall has become more cautious with a combined net long position of 542 million barrels (36th percentile) down from 761 million (80th percentile) in mid-January.

The total number of option futures positions held by hedge funds and other traders has fallen for seven consecutive weeks by a total of 1,142 million barrels (18%).

Increased uncertainty, heightened volatility and sharply raised margin requirements have made it much more expensive and risky to hold existing positions or initiate new ones.

On the supply side, the risk of a disruption to Russian crude and products exports has been offset for now by the promise of a massive release of 240 million barrels from strategic stocks held by the United States and its allies.

On the demand side, there are increasing downside risks from the worsening coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai and other parts of China and evidence of a business cycle slowdown in North America and Europe.

As a result, the hedge fund community has become mildly bearish about the outlook for crude while there is still slightly more bullishness about middle distillates such as diesel, jet fuel and European gas oil.

Even in middle distillates, funds have been sellers in eight of the last nine weeks, reducing their net position by a total of 72 million barrels (50%).

For most money managers, the projected petroleum production-consumption balance has become less tight as the economy struggles, while shortages of diesel and jet fuel are expected to hold crack spreads a little firmer.

- Hedge funds struggle with triple uncertainties on oil (Reuters, April 4)

- White House uses oil reserve to place a giant spread trade (Reuters, April 1)

- China’s cooling economy takes some heat out of commodity prices (Reuters, March 31)

- Hedge fund oil positions caught between risks from sanctions and recession (Reuters, March 29)

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Wti Oil#United States Oil Fund#Oil Products#Nymex#European#Https Tmsnrt Rs 3xjwvae
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy