Catholic Charities Of Eastern Oklahoma To Hold Ribbon Cutting For New Food Pantry

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma will cut the ribbon on a new food pantry on Monday morning.

The Market at Catholic Charities will allow people to pick and choose what they want.

The Market is part of a $5 million renovation at the organization’s Tulsa Campus. It is set up like a grocery store, but without the customer having to buy anything.

People can find items ranging from canned goods to toilet paper.

The new concept allows people to shop for what they will eat or use, so there is less waste.

People can also get ready-made meals in the kitchen and take part in the culinary training program.

Organizers say by allowing people to choose what they would like, it helps them feel better about what they are feeding themselves and their families.

The ribbon-cutting will take place Friday morning at 11 a.m., and will have the chance to take self-guided tours of the facility.