SVB Leerink: Affimed's data for experimental Hodgkin's therapy is 'validating'

By Jaimy Lee
 4 days ago
Shares of Affimed

were up 12.6% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company shared promising data about an experimental cancer therapy that uses cord blood cells. "The new data cut showed deepening of complete responses and early signs of durability that we believe are validating for the program and overall approach," SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch told investors on Monday morning. The therapy is being tested as a treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma; the data was announced Sunday at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting. Affimed's stock is down 19.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500

has declined 5.8% since the start of the year.

