Austin-Bergstrom International Airport anticipates busy day

Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.

TEXAS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO