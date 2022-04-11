ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

CureVac, GSK ink 'pandemic preparedness' agreement through 2029 with German government

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0f5dxhlT00

Shares of CureVac

CVAC,

-2.52%

were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company and GlaxoSmithKline

GSK,

-0.12%

said they signed an agreement with the German government for pandemic preparedness that includes mRNA vaccines. As part of the agreement, Germany has access to CureVac's mRNA manufacturing until 2029. The vaccines manufactured in this facility could be used for this pandemic or any future outbreaks of infectious diseases, the companies said. CureVac and GSK are developing a COVID-19 vaccine. CureVac's stock has tumbled 48.4% this year, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.23%

is down 5.8%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Twitter has a user problem — and it’s got nothing to do with Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants to shake up Twitter. The social-media platform’s largest shareholder disclosed a bid on Thursday to buy the remainder of the San Francisco–based company’s stock that he doesn’t already own so he can transform it into the world’s “platform for free speech.” His bid values the social-media company at more than $43 billion. Shares of Twitter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Preparedness#Curevac#Curevac Cvac#Glaxosmithkline#Spx
SFGate

German lawmakers vote to abolish most pandemic restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers voted Friday to abolish most of the country's coronavirus pandemic restrictions despite a surge in infections, with almost 300,000 new daily cases reported. The Bundestag passed an amendment to the pandemic rules in a 364-277 vote with two abstentions. The upper house of parliament,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

130K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy