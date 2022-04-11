CureVac, GSK ink 'pandemic preparedness' agreement through 2029 with German government

Shares of CureVac

CVAC

-2.52%

were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company and GlaxoSmithKline

GSK

-0.12%

said they signed an agreement with the German government for pandemic preparedness that includes mRNA vaccines. As part of the agreement, Germany has access to CureVac's mRNA manufacturing until 2029. The vaccines manufactured in this facility could be used for this pandemic or any future outbreaks of infectious diseases, the companies said. CureVac and GSK are developing a COVID-19 vaccine. CureVac's stock has tumbled 48.4% this year, while the S&P 500

SPX

-1.23%

is down 5.8%.