Tanger Factory Outlet raises its dividend by 9.6%

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

said Monday that it was raising its annual dividend by 9.6% to 80 cents per share from 73 cents per share. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2022. Tanger stock has slumped 11.6% for the year to date.

