KB Home sets new stock repurchase program representing 11% of market cap

By Tomi Kilgore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0f5dxLXb00

Shares of KB Home

KBH,

+1.58%

rose 0.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the home builder announced a new $300 million stock repurchase program. The program represents 11% of the company's market capitalization of $2.74 billion as of Friday's closing prices. The company said the new program replaces the previous program that had 331,400 shares remaining, which would be valued at $10.3 million as of Friday's closing prices. KB Home also declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents a share, with the next dividend payable May 19 to shareholders of record on May 5. The stock has tumbled 30.7% year to date through Friday, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

ITB,

+0.88%

has dropped 31.1% and the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.23%

has slipped 5.8%.

Comments / 0

