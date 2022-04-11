ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nio's warning of delivery delays send China-based EV maker's and Tesla's stocks diving

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Shares of china-based electric vehicle makers sank Monday, after Nio Inc. warned over the weekend of delivery delays given COVID-19-related production suspensions. The selloff also weighed on Tesla Inc.'s stock , as the U.S.-based EV market leader generated about 26% of its total revenue from China in 2021. Shares of Nio's stock dropped 10.4% in premarket trading, after tumbling 16.1% amid a four-day losing streak through Friday. Shares of XPeng Inc. slid 8.2% and Li Auto Inc. shed 6.4%, with both also heading for fifth-straight declines. Tesla's stock dropped 4.8% ahead of the open, after falling 5.5% last week. Tesla...

MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of “reacceleration” for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries. Nio. NIO,. -9.42%. said it lost RMB2.14 billion ($336.4 million) in the fourth quarter,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China EV maker Nio says has no plans to raise prices in short term

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (9866.HK) said on Monday that it had no intentions to raise prices in the short term, but that it would be flexible on its decision making given evolving circumstances. Nio said in a statement that raw material prices and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Nio's Ark Invest Fund Inclusion Means For The Chinese EV Maker

The year 2022 is a catalysts-rich one for NIO, with at least three products due for launch. The Chinese EV maker is a manufacturer of premium EVs and is an innovator in the space. Nio, Inc. NIO became the latest EV manufacturer to make its way into one of the...
MARKETS
NIO
MarketWatch

Twitter has a user problem — and it’s got nothing to do with Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants to shake up Twitter. The social-media platform’s largest shareholder disclosed a bid on Thursday to buy the remainder of the San Francisco–based company’s stock that he doesn’t already own so he can transform it into the world’s “platform for free speech.” His bid values the social-media company at more than $43 billion. Shares of Twitter.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's ev maker Xpeng will raise prices from March 21

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese Energy Vehicle Maker Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) said on Friday it will raise its prices for on-sale vehicles before subsidy from March 21 due to the rising costs of raw materials. Xpeng will raise its prices by between 10,100 yuan ($1,590) and 20,000 yuan, the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hertz adds Tesla's Model Y to its EV fleet

March 23 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O) has added Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) electric mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website. The development comes months after Hertz announced its order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

