Nio's warning of delivery delays send China-based EV maker's and Tesla's stocks diving
Shares of china-based electric vehicle makers sank Monday, after Nio Inc. warned over the weekend of delivery delays given COVID-19-related production suspensions. The selloff also weighed on Tesla Inc.'s stock , as the U.S.-based EV market leader generated about 26% of its total revenue from China in 2021. Shares of Nio's stock dropped 10.4% in premarket trading, after tumbling 16.1% amid a four-day losing streak through Friday. Shares of XPeng Inc. slid 8.2% and Li Auto Inc. shed 6.4%, with both also heading for fifth-straight declines. Tesla's stock dropped 4.8% ahead of the open, after falling 5.5% last week. Tesla...
