Moderna begins dosing participants in a Phase 1/2 trial for its flu vaccine candidates
Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 1.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1/2 study of two experimental influenza vaccines. Approximately 560 participants will be enrolled in the Phase 1/2 study. There are no approved mRNA vaccines for the flu at this time. Moderna's stock has tumbled 36.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 5.8%.
