'iCarly' star Miranda Cosgrove thinks Carly and Freddie are 'meant to be together'

By Olivia Singh
 3 days ago
Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove in season two of the "iCarly" revival.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

  • "iCarly" star Miranda Cosgrove shared her thoughts on Carly and Freddie's dynamic.
  • "I think that they're meant to be together," Cosgrove told Insider.
  • Cosgrove said she's personally rooting for the characters and teased more to come on season two.

" iCarly " star Miranda Cosgrove is rooting for Carly Shay and Freddie Benson to become a couple given their years-long history.

"I think that they're meant to be together, only because I like to think of things in a very fairy-tale, nice way," Cosgrove, who stars as Carly, told Insider ahead of the season-two premiere of the "iCarly" revival on Paramount+ on Friday.

"I feel like I can totally see how a lot of people might like to see them actually in a real relationship because they've known each other ever since they were little kids," Cosgrove continued. "They're best friends. They still live in the same building together and it seems like Freddie's always there for Carly and Carly is always there Freddie. They're always there for each other, no matter what."

Cosgrove and Nathan Kress previously played Carly and Freddie in the original Nickelodeon series "iCarly," which lasted for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.

The two characters, who grew up as neighbors across the hall from each other at the Bushwell Plaza in Seattle, stayed platonic for the majority of the original show.

Jennette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove, and Nathan Kress in season one of "iCarly."

Nickelodeon

Freddie's crush on Carly was largely unrequited until he saved her life during season three.

They briefly dated but broke up because Freddie believed that Carly got carried away with his heroic action and didn't really have romantic feelings for him. In the series finale, they kissed.

When the characters returned for season one of the revival, it was revealed that they remained platonic over the past few years and Freddie got divorced twice.

"They have a lot of the pieces that you need for a good relationship, I think a lot more in their adulthood than when they were young," Cosgrove said of Carly and Freddie, known as Creddie. "On the old show, Carly just kind of thought he was sweet and enjoyed him having a little crush on her, but it's different now that the characters are older."

"Personally just me Miranda, I think it'd be nice if they ended up together," she said.

Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove in season two of the "iCarly" revival.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Carly and Freddie shared a few sweet moments and referenced their complicated history in season one of the revival, and Cosgrove said that their dynamic will be explored more in the new season.

After having generally bad luck in his personal and professional life during season one, Cosgrove said that season two will be a brighter one for Freddie.

"This season, you really see him kind of taking off in life," she said. "His business starts to do well and he gets a girlfriend, his first long-term girlfriend in a long time. And you kind of get to see how Carly's happy for him, but she is starting to feel a lot of things that she maybe didn't even realize she felt before."

The actress said that she relished the opportunity to dig into that side of their relationship, "because normally, it's always Freddie who's that's kind of pining for Carly or trying to get Carly to like him and it's just so not like that this season."

"It's more from Carly's perspective and how she feels about all that," she said.

