Rishi Sunak: What we know about his family’s wealth

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financial affairs of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his family have been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, after a series of revelations. Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, last week announced she would start paying UK tax on her overseas earnings to relieve political pressure on her husband. And...

The Independent

What time is Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement?

Rishi Sunak is preparing to deliver his Spring Statement on the health of the economy to parliament, a tricky proposition as the pandemic recovery threatens to be undermined by a growing cost of living crisis and the knock-on effect of Russia’s war in Ukraine.The chancellor is expected to address the House of Commons from 12.30pm, immediately after Prime Minister’s Questions, offering an update on the progress made since his Autumn Budget speech last October.The Independent will be live blogging the speech and bringing you the breakout stories, while it will be broadcast live on BBC Parliament and across the major...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak boasts he has ‘whole range of breads’ in his house when quizzed about surging prices

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said his family has a “whole range of breads” at home as he was quizzed on surging bills bringing Britain’s worst fall in living standards since the 1950s. Mr Sunak faced questions this morning over his Spring Statement, which charities have warned has offered little help for hundreds of thousands of people who will sink into poverty amid the record squeeze on incomes.The chancellor was asked by BBC Breakfast which food he noticed was rising in price in the supermarket as inflation looks set to near 9 per cent this year.When the presenter said for her it...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak denies family is profiting from Putin’s regime in awkward interview

Rishi Sunak has denied his family is profiting from Vladimir Putin’s regime in an awkward exchange over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The British chancellor was asked about reports of “family links” to Russia, which has been hit by sanctions over the war being waged in eastern Europe. Mr Sunak called these sanctions “of unprecedented scale and scope” in the House of Commons on Wednesday. He previously told businesses to “think carefully” about making any investments in the country that would benefit Mr Putin’s regime as UK firms scrambled to cut ties. The chancellor was quizzed on Thursday about reports of...
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Sudha Murty
BBC

Inside Chernobyl: We stole Russian fuel to prevent catastrophe

The former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl in northern Ukraine was taken over by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion. It's now back under Ukraine's control. The BBC's Yogita Limaye is among the first journalists to look inside it since the Russians left. On the afternoon of...
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
#Government Jobs#Politics#Labour#Indian#Winchester College#Oxford University#Stanford University#Goldman Sachs
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak’s most pressing task? Cleaning up his own mess

It’s nearly nine years now since David Cameron was asked, at the height of austerity, the price of a loaf of bread. His immortal reply was that he didn’t really know as he made his own loaves in a breadmaker, preferably with fancy Cotswolds flour. Neither he nor George Osborne ever really recovered from Nadine Dorries calling them “two posh boys who don’t know the price of milk” so maybe that’s why, when Rishi Sunak was asked on breakfast television what he’d personally noticed about the soaring cost of living, his earnest answer was the price of bread. And that’s where things fell apart. What kind of bread did he buy, the presenter demanded? A Hovis seeded thing, said the chancellor, before confiding that due to varying levels of healthiness within the family (the Peloton-toned chancellor doesn’t look like a carbs man) they “all have different breads” in their house. Or perhaps, houses. The swimming pool and gym complex the Sunaks are building at their place in Yorkshire is the talk of the Westminster tearooms, which is presumably why when the SNP’s Treasury spokesperson Alison Thewliss raised the plight of families on pre-payment meters in parliament this week, she added snippily that you can’t get them for heated pools.
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BBC

Russian ambassador no longer welcome, says Edinburgh council leader

The Russian ambassador to the UK has been told by Edinburgh's council leader that his country's consulate is no longer welcome in Scotland's capital. Councillors made the decision to send a letter announcing the decision to Andrei Kelin in London. It said it would sever all engagement with the Russian...
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: MyBlend Personalized Skin Care Brand to Relaunch

PARIS — With the upcoming relaunch of MyBlend, the luxury made-to-measure skin care brand first introduced in 2007, the aim is to build a second pillar next to the Clarins brand. MyBlend is the brainchild of Olivier Courtin, group managing director of Groupe Clarins. “Why are we relaunching MyBlend?...
