Watch Prairie Dogs Adorably Delay Baseball Game And Have A Field Day

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Video: Minor League Baseball Fan Accident Going Viral
A fan attending a Minor League Baseball game over the weekend went home soaking wet, drenched in beer. The Springfield Cardinals battled the Northwest Arkansas Nationals last Saturday. During the game, a foul ball wound up creating a pretty hilarious scene. The ball ricocheted off the bat backwards, took one...
iheart.com
Mysterious Object Seen Flying Over Soccer Game Filled With 70K Fans
Some say it's a meteor, while others claim it to be a UFO. Whatever it is, it sure is impressive. This object was seen zooming through the sky on March 5th, 2022, during a soccer game in Rome, Italy. One commented on YouTube said 'Even if that's a meteorite, which...
Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee
I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
Watch a Young Colorado Girl Have an Innocent Moment with a Moose
Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
golfmagic.com
What Tiger Woods' daughter Sam said during his Sunday Masters round
Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National last week and told us he believed he could win The Masters. We wouldn't have expected anything less from Woods, 46, but by the time he limped off the final green he had a huge grin on his face. In ordinary circumstances his weekend...
GOLF・
TMZ.com
14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future
As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
Bradenton Herald
‘Put that gator down!’ Watch a huge cannibal drag a meal through a Florida golf course
Another day, another alligator on a Florida golf course. But a big guy last week wasn’t just hanging out on the links in Lakeland. The gator was having a full-on feast — of another gator. An onlooker, Julie Marchillo Smith, posted the video on her Facebook page, writing,...
Bears Are Out In Montana. Watch This Big Momma Protect Her Cubs.
Yes we all know that as spring inches and inches closer, bears are going to be on the prowl. Cubs are going to be playing in fields and staying as close to momma bear as they can. So what happens if you are driving along and all of the sudden...
Look: Youth Umpire Attacked By Coach In Terrifying Scene
A youth baseball umpire was viciously attacked on the field by a coach over the weekend. Sam Phelps, who was the umpire behind home plate, was making some balls and strikes calls that seemed to make one of the managers pretty upset. It came to a head when Phelps marked...
Hikers Capture Wild Moment Mountain Lion Pounces on Deer at Big Bend National Park Trail: VIDEO
Usually, when you see a predator crouching just a few feet away, you’re getting ready to play dead or run the other way. But in this instance, these Big Bend National Park hikers knew that the deer was this mountain lion’s target, not them. While mountain lions are...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former dual-sport star high school athlete Dion Ford was shot and killed in a robbery in Minnesota
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing
How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
golfmagic.com
"She was the most popular girl on Masters weekend"
A video went viral over Masters weekend of a lady placing a phone on her chest so that a man could watch The Masters while being out on the town with friends at the weekend. It's fair to say the lady wanted to end up on Barstool Sports, at least judging by her comments, but the video was eventually picked up by Old Row on Instagram.
GOLF・
Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney’s Gorgeous Girlfriend, Is a Super Successful Model
Ryan Blaney is currently running his seventh full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, and at only 28 years old, the Team Penske driver likely has a long career ahead of him. But, we’re not here to talk about the North Carolina native’s racing accomplishments. That’s an article for another time.
VIDEO: Colorado Rockies Fan Punches Several Women Outside Coors Field
Everyone takes loss differently, but one Colorado Rockies fan took things to a whole other level after the game. A Colorado Rockies fan has gone viral after a video shows him knocking out several women with his fists outside of Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles...
Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday
Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
Where you can find the Timberwolves, Twins on Tuesday night
It’s going to be an exciting Tuesday night in Minnesota sports! Where can you find the Timberwolves versus Clippers NBA playoffs play-in game? And where can you find the Twins versus Dodgers game?
Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting
Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
The Shop to host wrestling clinic at North Star led by NCAA 2x champ, PA greats
The Shop - The Original Schoolyard System is stepping up its game with its second annual wrestling camp to be held later this month at North Star High School. Penn State two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American Roman Bravo-Young, Rutgers All-American Greg Bulsak, and Shippensburg University two-time All-American Tyshawn White will lead the camp along with former local standouts. ...
HuffPost
