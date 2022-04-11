ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch Prairie Dogs Adorably Delay Baseball Game And Have A Field Day

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Comments / 21

Related
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
golfmagic.com

What Tiger Woods' daughter Sam said during his Sunday Masters round

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National last week and told us he believed he could win The Masters. We wouldn't have expected anything less from Woods, 46, but by the time he limped off the final green he had a huge grin on his face. In ordinary circumstances his weekend...
GOLF
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Prairie Dog#Kxmb#Blues Traveler
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
golfmagic.com

"She was the most popular girl on Masters weekend"

A video went viral over Masters weekend of a lady placing a phone on her chest so that a man could watch The Masters while being out on the town with friends at the weekend. It's fair to say the lady wanted to end up on Barstool Sports, at least judging by her comments, but the video was eventually picked up by Old Row on Instagram.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
The Daily American

The Shop to host wrestling clinic at North Star led by NCAA 2x champ, PA greats

The Shop - The Original Schoolyard System is stepping up its game with its second annual wrestling camp to be held later this month at North Star High School. Penn State two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American Roman Bravo-Young, Rutgers All-American Greg Bulsak, and Shippensburg University two-time All-American Tyshawn White will lead the camp along with former local standouts. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
HuffPost

HuffPost

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy