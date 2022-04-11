RAW: FILE-TRUMP ENDORSES DOCTOR OZ FOR SENATE RACE

Related
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
Trump's Fears About Liz Cheney Race May Be Coming True
Cheney's funds and the fact that other GOP candidates are vying for the nomination for her seat may work against Donald Trump's strategy to have her defeated.
Laura Ingraham Says Donald Trump's Endorsement of Dr. Oz is a 'Mistake'
Laura Ingraham spoke to Donald Trump's former advisor Kellyanne Conway and asked if she believed he had made the correct choice.
95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House
A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia may retaliate against US
U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
2 Florida men from The Villages — a staunchly pro-Trump retirement community — have admitted to voting twice in the 2020 election
Charles F. Barnes and Jay Ketcik admitted that they cast more than one vote during the 2020 election.
Fact check: Purported Barack Obama tweet about Russia and Donald Trump's birth certificate is satire
A screenshot purporting to show Barack Obama tweeting about Donald Trump's birth certificate is fake and originated with a satire publication.
'Let’s Go Brandon' New Jersey candidate forced off ballot
A New Jersey congressional candidate donning a "Let's Go Brand*n — FJB" campaign slogan announced he is ending his bid in the Republican primary after failing to secure enough valid signatures.
Biden wants to let people buy blended gasoline to lower prices. There’s just one big problem
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's one of the main drivers of U.S. inflation reaching a 40-year high, and among the factors most likely to hurt Democrats’ electoral chances in the November midterms.
GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Adam Kinzinger Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Idiot' Over Military Remarks
The Illinois congressman also described Greene as a "fraud" after she questioned why people would enlist under Biden's administration.
Democrats: Stop Whining About Polls. We Have the Record to Win in November | Opinion
Democrats, how about we quit wringing our hands about polls and pundits, and about media who dwell on what's not yet done?
Donald Trump's Losing Power in Capitol Riot Investigation
Stephen Miller is the latest close ally of the former president to testify before the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.
Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
'Mo Brooks is disappointing': Trump mulls pulling Alabama Senate endorsement
EXCLUSIVE — Former President Donald Trump is unhappy with Rep. Mo Brooks, the Republican he endorsed for Senate in Alabama, and is mulling a switch to primary rivals Katie Britt or Mike Durant.
Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution
A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
See texts GOP lawmakers sent Meadows about overturning election
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) warned President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about overturning the election without evidence, new text messages reveal.
Fact check: False claim that Pentagon said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, George Soros are cousins
Pentagon officials did not say in press releases, statements or briefings that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is related to George Soros.
Governor brings Wyoming into lawsuit challenging Biden’s border policy
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is among the states joining a lawsuit filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri challenging the Biden administration’s revocation of Title 42 border control measures. These Trump-era border policies helped reduce the flow of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border, according to a Thursday news release from Gordon's office. Last fall, Gordon visited the southern border and joined 25 other governors...
