Newspaper editorials have given the state legislature very poor marks for its failure to pass any condominium-safety reforms after the horrific Champlain Towers tragedy. A Herald editorial decried the lawmakers’ inability to strike a deal on a bill “to revamp the state’s lax condo regulations and require periodic inspections of buildings.” It noted that in the months after the collapse, “legal and engineering experts convened to come up with reform recommendations, some of which ended up in bills that were advancing in the House and Senate.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO