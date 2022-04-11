Oklahoma Blood Institute Facing Urgent Supply Shortage

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says its blood supply is under 50%.

The agency is now urging donors to give immediately.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says the national blood supply never recovered from the many COVID-related challenges and has been at emergency levels for months.

In Oklahoma, levels continue to suffer from the same issues in addition to multiple weather-related cancelations for blood drives earlier this year.

The CEO of OBI, Doctor John Armitage, says that over the past few week's donor numbers have dipped dangerously.

"We need donors to respond immediately to help friends and neighbors using blood," said Armitage.

To help combat the shortage, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is expanding its donor room hours of operations.

People can now donate Monday-Friday from 7:30 to 6.

On Saturdays, donation spots will be open from 7:30 to 4 and then 7:30 to 2 on Sundays.