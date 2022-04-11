ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ikea Makes Buy Back & Resell Permanent

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNgtP_0f5dqvcw00

Click here to read the full article.

Consumers visiting 37 of Ikea ’s U.S. stores can take advantage of the circularity initiative.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart’s Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: Report

Click here to read the full article. An IPO delay would give Walmart time to boost valuations as it grows Flipkart’s online healthcare and travel bookings businesses. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksTrimming Up: Coloreel Inks India Deal, Stretchline to Reduce GHGsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Backbone PLM Unveils Shopify App, Tive Secures $54 Million in Funding

Click here to read the full article. Adyen will offer Tap to Pay on iPhone for U.S. customers later this year, while CommerceHub debuted its Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBolt Enters Crypto, NFT Markets with Wyre AcquisitionRetail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail ServicesRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Which Brands Flunked Their PFAS Pledges?

Click here to read the full article. A new report takes a deep dive into how brands from Nike and Patagonia to Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret fared with “forever chemicals.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearNike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance StylesAdidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Destination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in ‘Underserved’ Big and Tall Market

Click here to read the full article. Harvey Kanter has plenty of reasons to be excited after signing a new three-year deal to stay on as CEO of the big and tall clothing purveyor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSuitShop Prototypes 100% Biodegradable SuitNike Partnership 'Has Never Been Stronger,' Academy Exec SaysWhy Soma Could Be Big-Time Intimates ChallengerBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sj Promo 40#Pacsun#Direct#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

Just How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?

Click here to read the full article. Next-gen materials are between five and 10 years behind the likes of Beyond Burger and Impossible Meat, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good's 2022 Asia Innovation ProgramTapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability ProgramWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon ‘Like New’ Goes Nationwide

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon is expanding its recommerce program across the United States following the success of a two-state pilot. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalIkea Makes Buy Back & Resell PermanentPacsun and Wrangler Venture Into ResaleNike and Lululemon Benefit From Gen Z's Athletic AppetiteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Bolt Enters Crypto, NFT Markets with Wyre Acquisition

Click here to read the full article. Under the deal, Bolt merchants can accept crypto for physical goods, while consumers can also pay for said goods with the currency. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail ServicesRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWRetail Tech: Asics Taps Trimco Product DNA, Chico's Revamps Mobile Apps, Amiri Deploys TulipBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Sourcing Journal

Nike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance Styles

Click here to read the full article. A majority of Mercurial football boots coming to market this fall will be made with at least 20 percent recycled content, Nike said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearWhich Brands Flunked Their PFAS Pledges?Adidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

DSW Owner Will Make Much Less Product in China

Click here to read the full article. The DSW parent laid out its five-year plan to double sales of owned brands by 2026 and introduce the Warehouse Reimagined store concept. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBlank Sailings Surge Amid Shanghai ShutdownAdvance Denim's Innovation Blueprint Stems from Employee Training, Growth OpportunitiesBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Adidas’ Latest Metaverse Experiment Mixes Digital Try-On and Bizarre Avatars

Click here to read the full article. The digital experience will generate Adidas-branded avatars that users can deploy across more than 1,500 apps and games. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfGap Debuts Dapper Dan-Approved NFT DesignsPacsun President Explains Why the Metaverse MattersBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Color-Soaked Collab Lands at West Elm

Click here to read the full article. Home goods retailer West Elm announced a new collaboration with Bolé Road Textiles to produce a line of rugs and indoor/outdoor pillows. The collection features bold colors and lively patterns reflecting traditional Ethiopian handwoven craftsmanship with modern design. Ethiopian-born Hana Getachew, who owns Bolé Road Textiles, sought to marry the aesthetic of her birth country with the modern sensibility she taps into as an interior designer. “The concept for this collection was Pan-African coast, I pulled inspiration from coastal towns like Dakar and Accra, as well as African designers I admire,” said designer and founder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Carpet Wool Might Make a Better Performance Sock

Click here to read the full article. TMC Limited’s CEO explains how carpet wool can enhance the performance properties needed for socks, climbing shoes and other products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWoolmark Now Educating Fashion Insiders on Sustainable, Circular DesignWalmart Supplier Invests $100 Million in CAFTA Manufacturing ExpansionWoolroom Launches Washable Organic Wool Bedding LineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Investigation: How High and Who’s at Risk?

Click here to read the full article. Shopping online for clothing costs a whole lot more. Find out what’s happening with inflation and which retailers are in the line of fire. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPlenty to Ponder for Kohl's as Bidding War IntensifiesScotch & Soda to Open 20 More Stores in 6 MonthsKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins Amsterdam Preview: Hemp, Color and Renewable Sources

Click here to read the full article. Kingpins Amsterdam kicks off April 20-21 with more than 80 international exhibitors from all links in the denim supply chain. It is the show’s first in-person event since 2019 and its first at SugarCity, a space just outside of Amsterdam with 40 percent more square footage than its previous venue in Westergasfabriek. Representatives from mills can’t wait to get their fabrics back into the hands of customers and reunite with friends and colleagues. “I believe that the moment this community is reunited, it will be extra special,” said Pierette Scavuzzo, Cone Denim design director. “You...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Hanky Panky Rolls Out Eco Rx Collection

Click here to read the full article. Eco Rx is a line of innovatively upcycled lingerie and loungewear, while Lingeriecycle allows consumers to responsibly recycle intimates. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOutdoor Retailer: Unifi Launches New Products as Acteev and Coalatree CollabUnifi's Profits Slashed by Higher Costs, Production ProblemsXDD's New Fabric Makes Use of Textile WasteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Material Exchange, Natural Fiber Welding Raise Capital for Expansion

Click here to read the full article. Material Exchange and Natural Fiber Welding have both received new funding to spur growth and expansion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCrescent Bahuman Digitizes Denim Manufacturing with 'Smart Factory 4.0'Walmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksCan Squid DNA Solve Microfiber Pollution?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Bankrupt British Shirtmaker Sold Again

Click here to read the full article. The company first collapsed into bankruptcy four months after the pandemic started. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDestination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in 'Underserved' Big and Tall MarketGymshark to Restructure, IPO Ahead?Bankruptcy Expert Expects 'Active Market' This YearBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Bangladesh Gas Crisis Puts Deliveries in Jeopardy

Click here to read the full article. Bangladeshi factories have been ordered to suspend their natural gas use for four hours every day for the next two weeks. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUS Jeans Imports Surge to Meet Strong Consumer DemandBGMEA, Labor Campaigners Lock Horns on Working Conditions'Standing on the Shoulders of Giants': Bangladesh RSC One Year LaterBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy