Tulsa, OK

TV, Film Crews Flocking To Oklahoma For New Productions

By Brooke Griffin
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheastern Oklahoma has become a filming hub as more movie and TV productions are choosing the area for their needs. The Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office said the state is on track to have the biggest year yet. There have been several productions filming in Tulsa and...

