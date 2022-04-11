TV, Film Crews Flocking To Oklahoma For New Productions

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologists:. The chance for thunderstorm development along the dryline will remain mostly low later Tuesday afternoon and early evening. But if storms do form, there will remain a high likelihood of severe weather, including very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Most data continue supporting the CAP ( the layer of warm air aloft) suppressing or greatly limiting the number of storms along the dryline. A subtropical wave across Texas may develop a broad area of showers and storms to this afternoon moving across NE TX into far southcentral OK tonight. This may act to further limit any storm production across central OK along the dryline. West of the dryline, temps still soar into the lower 90s with southwest winds from 30 to 60 mph and extremely dry air promoting another critically high fire danger afternoon.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO