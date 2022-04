After sitting on the sidelines for a couple of years, Marvel's Defenders shows finally feel like they have an opportunity for a second chance. Daredevil and Kingpin recently crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively. This week, all of the shows in the franchise finalized their move to Disney+, making them available on the same service as the rest of the MCU. Now there are reports of a new Daredevil series with Marvel Studios. The Save Daredevil movement is showing new life, and the stars of the series are all-in on a potential new chapter.

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO