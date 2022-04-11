ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHK Format ‘Chiko’s Challenge’ to Be Adapted as ‘Mapi’ in Spain

By Patrick Frater
 4 days ago
Japanese studio-based comedy format “Chiko’s Challenge” is to be adapted for broadcast in Spain via public broadcaster TVE. It is the first time that Japanese public broadcaster NHK has seen one of its entertainment formats adapted internationally.

The deal involves Netherlands-based distribution company Lineup Industries and Spanish production company Mediacreast, which will produce 60 episodes under the local title “Mapi.”

“Chiko’s Challenge” confronts celebrities with child-like questions which are often surprisingly difficult to answer. The quizmaster is an character named Chiko, who is half CGI, half live actor and is particularly hard to please. Flimsy answers are likely to be ridiculed and cause the quizmaster to have a tantrum, before an expert reveals the true answer and a provides a humorous demonstration or experiment.

The show was launched in Japan in 2018 and has already run to 162 episodes aired.

The relationship between Lineup and NHK follows an earlier agreement which saw NHK adapt Dutch format “Radio Gaga,” originally produced by De Chinezen for VRT, a drama about a hyper-local, intimate radio station, into a successful show now in its third season. The new agreement sees Lineup heling NHK’s distribution arm NHK Enterprises expand its format sales.

“ ‘Chiko’s Challenge’ is a family quiz show but it’s totally unique. With the increasing demand for lighter entertainment and a continuing move towards co-viewing, this show provides fun and entertainment for the whole family,” said Ed Louwerse, lineup founder.

“We are tremendously excited to see Chiko, who is beloved by viewers of all ages in Japan, will be travelling outside her home country and be transformed into Mapi in Spain! This is NHK’s first entertainment format to be localized overseas,” said Matsumoto Koji, president and CEO of NHK Enterprises.

Founded in 2018, the Barcelona- and Madrid-based Mediacrest is one of Spain’s fastest rising production houses, with credits already in fiction, entertainment and documentaries.

