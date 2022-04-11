ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage Road

could open soon

LUMBERTON — The closed portion on Carthage Road, which is included in the Tanglewood Drainage Project could reopen sometime this week.

As part of the stormwater drainage project, an outfall pipe on Carthage Road will send stormwater from the Tanglewood area into the Lumber River. Work began in July 2021 to place piping in the area of 27th Street near UNC Health Southeastern’s hospital. Because of construction, an area on Carthage Road was closed.

Detours went into effect Jan. 3 for the area near Velcord Drive on Carthage Road to remain in place until Feb. 25. However, delays in the project have caused the detour and project end dates to shift.

***

Truly Treasure

gets ribbon cut

ST. PAULS — The ribbon was cut Friday morning at a spa owned by Candace Riddick.

The business, named Truly Treasure, offers elegant seating for customers, pedicures, facials, rentals of princess dresses, tiaras, robes and makeover experiences. Cosmetics, nail polish, bonnets and more items will be available for purchase at the business. The business also can be rented for parties.

The spa, located at 260 S. Fifth St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Services are offered for senior citizens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

***

Festival is set

for April 23

PEMBROKE — The annual Festival at Old Main will take place from noon to 4 p.m. April 23 at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be live music, inflatables, games, novelty items, food, a photo booth and fun for the entire family. Activities will be held on the Quad between Old Main and Livermore Library.

In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors.

***

Softball league not

happy with town

GARLAND — Members of the Garland Softball League thought that some of the grant money for Cain Park in Garland was to be split between the league and the park after a decision at the March meeting. That changed when the Garland Board of Commissioners met earlier this week.

The Garland softball field has been a topic of contention over the last year, with heated discussions and allegations. The field was temporarily closed recently for a safety assessment.

After the vote at the last meeting, Garland Softball proponent and local resident Wendy Taylor took to Facebook to express her ire, stating that it was all a “pissing contest” and a giant “FU” from the town, and a “bad decision.”

From Champion Media reports

