Show Low, AZ

High Wind Warning issued for most of Northern Arizona

knau.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA High Wind Warning has been issued for much of northern Arizona along...

www.knau.org

weather.gov

Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
ABC 15 News

Water crisis at Arizona's Lake Powell

Since the turn of the 21st century, the drought across the western United States has eaten up the snowpack and water supply. Levels at Lake Powell in northern Arizona dipped to an historic low that water managers have been afraid of. The Colorado River, which Lake Powell flows through, was...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho State Journal

WINTER WEATHER WARNINGS CALLING FOR SNOW, NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS DECLARED FOR EAST IDAHO

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as what forecasters predict will be a snowy week for the region begins to unfold. It might be spring but this week is expected to definitely feel like winter in East Idaho with a chance of snow in the forecast every day Sunday through Saturday. The most snow is currently expected to fall...
POCATELLO, ID
KX News

Will a snowstorm impact North Dakota next week?

While North Dakotans will enjoy the seasonable weekend, all eyes are on next week’s cool down and potential winter weather. An unseasonably cold air mass will meet a low-pressure system from the west and that could mean a messy commute and potentially large snowfall totals for parts of ND. The uncertainty lies in the track […]
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Powerful Winter Storm headed to North Dakota, Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- Weather forecasters say a powerful storm is headed toward North Dakota and northern Minnesota. The storm is expected to start as rain Tuesday, then turn to have snow and strong winds. The system is expected to last through Thursday. Some areas of accumulation in mid to western North Dakota could see up to two feet of snow.
FARGO, ND
weather.gov

weather.gov

