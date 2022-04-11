Ukraine-Russia crisis update: People dying of starvation in Mariupol
Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, such as people dying of starvation in Mariupol and a blockage of essential supplies. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
