Former Vols in the NBA: April 10 recap

Six former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers defeated Detroit, 118-106, at Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris started and played 24 minutes for Philadelphia. He had six points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

In Portland, Keon Johnson had eight points, six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block for the Trail Blazers, who lost to Utah, 111-80.

In Orlando, the Magic defeated Miami, 125-111, at Amway Center.

Admiral Schofield played 22 minutes for Orlando. He had eight points and five rebounds.

In Dallas, the Mavericks defeated San Antonio, 130-120.

Josh Richardson had 18 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes.

In Memphis, Boston was victorious against the Grizzlies, 139-110.

Grant Williams played 20 minutes for the Celtics. He had nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

Yves Pons played 26 minutes for the Grizzlies. He had six points, three blocks, two assists and one rebound.