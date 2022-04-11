ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia wins series against Lady Vols

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
No. 11 Tennessee (26-12, 8-6 SEC) lost its series finale, 12-4 in five innings, to No. 12 Georgia (33-8, 7-5 SEC) Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens.

Tennessee had leads of 1-0 and 4-3 before the Bulldogs scored nine unanswered runs.

Kiki Milloy gave the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the first inning.

Milloy went 2-for-3 with one run scored. She drove in Tennessee’s final run of the game with a double in the second inning. Ivy Davis also had an RBI double in the frame. The Lady Vols’ scored another run as Georgia committed an error.

Lacey Finchum and Sydney Kuma each hit two home runs for Georgia. The Bulldogs recorded 13 hits against a trio of Tennessee pitchers.

Ashley Rogers (5-5) started and went 1.2 innings. She surrendered seven runs, six hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Bailey McCachren pitched 0.2 innings and gave up two runs, three hits and one walk.

Ryleigh White pitched 0.2 innings and allowed one run, two hits and one walk.

Georgia’s Madison Kerpics (14-3) earned the win pitching a complete game. She allowed four runs, five hits and three walks.

