“He left a legacy”: OSU head coach Ryan Day speaks about Dwayne Haskins

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day spoke at a press conference Monday to discuss former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins , who died Saturday.

Haskins, 24, was killed after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.

Former OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by truck

Day shared what he remembered most about Haskins and some of his favorite memories of him when he was at Ohio State. “He meant a lot to my family, meant a lot to this program, and he is going to be sorely missed.” said Day.

“When you think about Dwayne, you think about the compassion he had.” said Day. He pointed to his “infectious smile” as being the first thing he notices when he met him.

He shared his thoughts about his talent and confidence when he played quarterback at Ohio State and how he could make a stressful environment fun.

“He left a legacy even at 24 years old. That shows how special of a person he was.” said Day.

Day said that Ohio State will do a tribute for Haskins for its spring game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium along with other ways they will honor him during the 2022 season.

They haven’t decided yet what they will do for Saturday’s intra-squad game.

Throughout the weekend, Haskins’ former Buckeye teammates and coaches shared condolences over social media while fans and students payed tribute at the Horseshoe.

