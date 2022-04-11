ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Zoo, animal sanctuaries take precautions against bird flu

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin zoos and animal sanctuaries are taking precautions against the avian flu by limiting tours, closing aviaries and implementing other safety measures to protect birds against the highly contagious disease.

At the Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona, public and private tours are on hiatus. And, the sanctuary’s chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and emus are quarantined in a barn for protection.

“After a long winter, everybody wants to kind of get outside and stretch their wings, and it’s just not safe. So we’re keeping everyone indoors until it’s no longer a threat,” sanctuary spokesperson Jamie Monroe said. “We successfully navigated avian flu in 2015, so this is a road we’ve traveled before.”

Milwaukee County Zoo’s aviary is temporarily closed to protect its birds, senior staff veterinarian Pamela Govett said. As state’s largest zoo, Milwaukee has a large number of birds, including flamingos, hornbills, vultures, penguins and ostriches, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“Avian influenza can be transmitted by feces, oral, nasal or respiratory secretions. And while we don’t think that the people are going to be transmitting it to the birds, they could definitely track it in on their clothing and their shoes,” Govett said.

The avian flu was initially detected in Wisconsin on a Jefferson County poultry farm. It’s believed to have originated with wild birds, and with spring migration in full swing, there is a risk of wild birds bringing the disease to new locations.

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

More cases of bird flu are detected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say a strain of bird flu has shown up in two more Kansas counties. The Kansas Dept. of Agriculture announced Friday that samples show cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in two non-commercial backyard mixed-species flocks (poultry), one in Dickinson Co. and the other in rural Sedgwick Co.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Verona, WI
Health
City
Winter, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Verona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Verona, WI
City
Madison, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Pets & Animals
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu detected in Ohio in three wild birds

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in three wild birds in northwest Ohio. The disease was found in a herring gull in Erie County on March 9. Two bald eagles were confirmed positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ottawa County, one on March 11 and one on March 15. All three birds are deceased.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Sanctuaries#Bird Flu#Wild Birds#Zoos#Ap#Milwaukee County Zoo#Wisconsin Public Radio
The Manhattan Mercury

Sunset Zoo closes some areas out of precaution as bird flu reaches Kansas

“Bird flu” has been reported in Kansas, and Sunset Zoo says it is taking prevention protocol measures to protect its animals. Head keeper Savannah Brethauer said in a written statement Monday that areas of the zoo, including the Australian Walkabout, which houses the zoo’s aviary and emus, may be closed to the public. Also, the area housing Caribbean flamingos will be closed. Those animals will still be visible from the outside of their habitats, but the exhibits will remain closed while the animal team monitors the situation.
KANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska poultry sector readies fight against bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s booming poultry industry is being proactive to avoid a huge and costly outbreak of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed a flock of backyard poultry in Merrick County has been hit with bird flu, 10 days after a wild goose in Lincoln was found to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KYTV

Dickerson Park Zoo takes steps to protect birds from bird flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The spread of the bird flu has lead the Dickerson Park Zoo to limit public viewing of some exhibits. The Missouri Department of Agriculture recently announced that the bird flu has been found in Missouri. The disease can be spread when birds like geese and ducks migrate, which puts some birds at the zoo at risk. Zookeepers are making efforts to protect their feathered friends by limiting public access to the birds.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Penguins, flamingos among the birds taken off-exhibit at the Maryland Zoo over avian flu fears

Pelicans, penguins, swans and storks were among the birds taken off-exhibit Tuesday morning at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore over worries about the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus has been detected on farms in Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture. It can spread from wildfowl to domestic flocks ...
BALTIMORE, MD
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo taking steps to protect its flock from avian flu

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The bird flu has now been detected in 30 states, and 13 million birds have been slaughtered as a result. The good news: Oklahoma is not among them yet. Experts and farmers fear the outbreak could send already high food prices even higher. A poultry farm in Nebraska just killed more than half a million chickens due to avian flu.
TULSA, OK
Herald Community Newspapers

From petting zoo to sanctuary

After five years at Crossroads Farm in Malverne, Andre Ricaud, the owner of the company that managed a petting zoo there, said that the animals deserve to spend the rest of their lives in relaxation. Party Pets of New York, headquartered in Baldwin, which offers educational programs and shows that...
BALDWIN, NY
East Oregonian

Poultry farmers urged to take precautions against avian influenza

Experts are urging Northwest farmers with poultry and other birds to boost their biosecurity measures as highly pathogenic avian influenza — known by the initials HPAI — spreads along migratory bird pathways in the Midwest and along the East Coast. Detection in waterfowl is usually the first sign...
AGRICULTURE
Great Bend Post

No reports of bird flu in Barton County

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced last Friday that avian influenza, commonly known as the bird flu, was identified in Sedgwick and Dickinson counties. No cases have been reported yet in Barton or neighboring counties. Jason Wagner, Wildlife Manager at Cheyenne Bottoms, explains why the disease can be a problem...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy