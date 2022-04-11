ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grenada, MS

Ohio manufacturing firm to add jobs at its Mississippi plant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio-based manufacturing firm is adding employees to its facility in Mississippi.

Ice Industries Inc. recently announced that employment will be increased at its Grenada, Mississippi plant due to additional contracts for the supply of large outdoor machine enclosures.

The company said in a statement that it’s investing more than $4 million and is adding new paint capabilities and expanding its existing capacity to encompass powder coating for both steel and aluminum enclosures.

The company is based in Sylvania, Ohio.

