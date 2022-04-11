ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Man arrested by Florida deputies with gator, guns and meth in his truck

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found firearms, meth and a live gator inside his truck during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a live baby alligator inside Michael Marolla’s truck during a traffic stop near 12th Street Southeast and Golden Gate Boulevard.

Deputies say Marolla, 31, had the animal inside an open plastic tub in the bed of the pickup, along with two firearms.

Marolla was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. after deputies recognized him from previous law enforcement encounters as having a suspended license.

In addition to the alligator and guns, deputies also found syringes loaded with methamphetamine in Marolla’s jacket.

Police arrested Marolla, who faces two counts of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

CCSO notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator.

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
