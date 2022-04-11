Elon Musk still wants to influence change at Twitter, says Loup's Gene Munster

Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to “Elona Musk” after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.In a statement on Telegram, which was shared by the Tesla and Space X chief executive, the Chechen leader cautioned him against seeking out a challenge with the Russian president.“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” wrote Mr Kadyrov.“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”“Therefore you’ll need to...

